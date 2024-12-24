Jerusalem [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that overnight units of its Givati Infantry Brigade completed what it called a limited operation against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza. During the operation, a number of terrorists were apprehended, including one who took part in the October 7 massacre. Five additional terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces.

Over the past month, terrorists carried out attacks against IDF troops from the area of the hospital, including anti-tank missile attacks, explained the IDF. Terrorists also planted explosive devices and booby traps in the area surrounding the hospital's compound.

Also Read | American Airlines Operations Up and Running Again After Brief Grounding Due to Systemwide Technical Issues on Christmas Eve.

In order to mitigate harm to the civilian population in the area, the troops enabled and facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, medical personnel, and patients from the area both before and during the operation. This was coordinated by COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) with local officials in the health authority and was conducted via defined evacuation routes and with ambulances for transportation to additional hospitals in the Gaza Strip to ensure continued medical treatment.

The IDF emphasized that the operation was conducted after multiple warnings were issued to the Gazan Health Ministry regarding terrorist activity being conducted inside the hospital. The troops operated while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians and enabling the activities of the hospital to continue as much as possible.

Also Read | Apple To Become World's Most Valuable Company Soon, Nears USD 4 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Push and iPhone Supercycle: Reports.

"This is a further example of how the Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for its terrorist activities," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)