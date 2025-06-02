Beijing, Jun 2 (AP) Flooding in southwestern China has destroyed dozens of roads and homes.

Yunnan province's mountainous Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture had 27 houses damaged and 16 bridges damaged or destroyed as of Sunday.

No dead, injured or missing have been reported so far, despite the area being a tourist destination and Monday being a national holiday.

Landslides and floods also closed roads in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, with rescue efforts hampered by deep fog.

Flooding forced the evacuation of 300 tourists from the prefecture's Meri Snow Mountain scenic zone, where several hundred residents were moved to safety.

More rain is expected over coming days. (AP)

