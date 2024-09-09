Rabat, Sep 9 (AP) Torrential downpours hit North Africa's normally arid mountains and deserts over the weekend, causing flooding that killed more than a dozen people in Morocco and Algeria and destroyed homes and critical infrastructure.

In Morocco, officials said the two days of storms surpassed historic averages, in some cases exceeding the annual average rainfall. The downpours affected some of the regions that experienced a deadly earthquake one year ago.

Also Read | Yudh Abhyas 2024: India, US Begin 20th Edition of Joint Military Exercise in Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (See Pics).

Meteorologists had predicted that a rare deluge could strike North Africa's Sahara Desert, where many areas receive less than an inch of rain a year.

Officials in Morocco said 11 people were killed in rural areas where infrastructure has historically been lacking, and 24 homes collapsed. Nine people were missing. Drinking water and electrical infrastructure were damaged, along with major roads.

Also Read | Elon Musk Poised To Become World's First Trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani Could Become Second Person To Get Rare Status: Report.

Rachid El Khalfi, Morocco's Interior Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that the government was working to restore communication and access to flooded regions in the “exceptional situation” and urged people to use caution.

In neighbouring Algeria, which held a presidential election over the weekend, authorities said at least five died in the country's desert provinces. Interior Minister Brahim Merad called the situation “catastrophic” on state-owned television.

Algeria's state-run news service APS said the government had sent thousands of civil protection and military officers to help with emergency response efforts and rescue families stuck in their homes. The floods also damaged bridges and trains. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)