United Nations/Geneva, May 27 (PTI) The B.1.617 COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, has now been found in 53 countries, according to the WHO, which noted that India recorded a 23 per cent decrease in the number of new cases in the last seven days but they were still the highest in the world

FGN20 UN-INDIA-CYCLONE UN agencies ready to support Cyclone Yaas response efforts in India: UN spokesperson

United Nations: As Tropical Cyclone Yaas ravaged parts of India's eastern coast, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the world body and its agencies stand ready to support the response efforts if state authorities request it, while expressing concern that lack of social distancing in emergency shelters and temporary suspension of vaccination campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic could further complicate the health crisis. By Yoshita Singh

FGN38 NEPAL-SC-2NDLD POLITICS Nepal SC sends all petitions against House dissolution to Constitutional Bench

Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Thursday sent all the 19 petitions challenging the dissolution of the House of Representatives by the President to the Constitutional Bench.

FGN33 PAK-TALIBAN-LEADER Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Balochistan: Police

Karachi: A top commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who was believed to be involved in the deadly attack on the Civil Hospital in Quetta in 2016, has been killed, along with three members of the banned militant outfit in Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

FGN27 US-BIDEN-LD VENKATARAMAN Biden nominates Indian-American Arun Venkataraman to a key administration post

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American trade expert Arun Venkataraman to a key position in his administration related

FGN25 US-SHOOTING-SIKH Indian-origin Sikh man among 8 killed in rail yard shooting in California

Los Angeles: A 36-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man was among eight people killed in the horrific rail yard shooting in San Jose in the US state of California, according to media reports on Thursday. to foreign commercial service. By Lalit K Jha

FGN35 LANKA-SHIP-LD FIRE Cargo vessel in process of sinking, efforts on to cleanup coast: Sri Lankan officials

Colombo: Sri Lanka's apex environment body on Thursday said a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, which caught fire near the Colombo beach last week, is in the process of sinking, and that preparations are underway to tackle the resulting oil spill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)