Washington, May 10 (PTI) Less than a fortnight after President Joe Biden in his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged his country's steadfast support for the people of India, America has responded with an unprecedented financial assistance worth nearly USD half a billion.

FGN12 NEPAL-OLI-LD APPEAL Nepal PM Oli appeals to cadres not to involve in anti-party activities ahead of trust vote

Kathmandu: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, seeking a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday, appealed to the party leaders and cadres to remain united and not to indulge in resignations and other factional activities. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN7 PAK-FATF Pak govt to set new rules to meet FATF demands

Islamabad: Pakistan, keen to exit from the grey list of the FATF, is set to introduce new rules relating to anti-money laundering cases and change the prosecution process to meet its remaining tough conditions, a media report said on Monday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN16 SINGAPORE-INDIAN-WOMAN-ATTACK Singapore: Man hurls racial slurs, kicks Indian-origin woman for not wearing mask during brisk walk

Singapore: In an apparent incident of hate crime, a man hurled racial slurs and kicked a 55-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking. By Gurdip Singh

FGN13 UK-ATTENBOROUGH-COP26 UK names conservationist David Attenborough COP26 People's Advocate

London: Sir David Attenborough, world-renowned broadcaster and natural historian, has been named COP26 People's Advocate for the UK's Presidency of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November. By Aditi Khanna

FGN11 VIRUS-AUS-INDIA-BAN Australian court dismisses petition challenging ban on citizens from COVID-19 stricken India

Melbourne: An Australian court in Sydney on Monday dismissed the legal challenge filed by a 73-year old citizen stranded in Bengaluru against the federal government's controversial decision to temporarily ban the return of its citizens from COVID-19 stricken India. By Natasha Chaku

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)