Singapore, Jan 30 (PTI) Singapore investor, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, remains invested in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone even though the Indian conglomerate is facing criticism from a US-based forensics research institution, according to a media report. ****

FGN24 ISRAEL-ADANI-PORT

****PM Netanyahu to attend ceremony marking Adani Group's entry into Israel through Haifa port acquisition

Haifa (Israel): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend a ceremony here on Tuesday to celebrate the successful entry of the Adani Group in Israel through its acquisition of the Haifa port, which is being seen as a "strategic purchase" and probably the biggest foreign investment in this country in any sector. ****

FGN7 US-DOVAL-VISIT

****NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with top American leadership

Washington: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold crucial talks with the top US leadership including his counterpart Jake Sullivan on the first high-level dialogue on Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). ****

FGN30 UK-JOHNSON-PUTIN-THREAT

****Former UK PM Boris Johnson says Putin made missile strike threat at him

London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an "extraordinary" phone call in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year. ****

FGN21 UN-ISIL-SANCTIONS

****UN designates ISIL in South-East Asia as global terrorist organisation

United Nations: The dreaded terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Levant in South-East Asia (ISIL-SEA) has been designated as a global terrorist organisation by the United Nations Security Council. ****

FGN18 AUS-INDIAN-SIKHS-VIOLENCE

****Brawl breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

Melbourne: Two people were injured and as many Sikh men were detained when two separate brawls broke out between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators here during the so-called 'Punjab independence referendum', the police said on Monday. ****

FGN12 US-POMPEO-XI

****Mike Pompeo says Chinese President Xi came across as 'most unpleasant' among leaders he met as US Secretary

Washington: Mike Pompeo has said that among the dozens of world leaders he met as the US Secretary of State he found the "most unpleasant" was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threatened to stop sending PPF kits to America if it kept asking for accountability from Beijing on Covid-19. ****

