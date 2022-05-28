Colombo, May 28 (PTI) Sri Lanka's state-owned insurance firm may incur losses in excess of LKR 1 billion due to the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country earlier this month, New York-based ratings agency Fitch has said.

FGN14: CHINA-STORM

15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China

Beijing: At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday (AP).

