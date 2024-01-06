New York, Jan 6 (PTI) The Rockefeller Foundation president and former head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Dr Rajiv Shah has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. ****

FGN32 BANGLA-TRAIN LD FIRE **** Bangladesh train arson: Opposition BNP leader among eight arrested, party demands UN probe

Also Read | Bangladesh General Election 2024: Country To Hold Polls on January 7; PM Sheikh Hasina Poised To Win Fourth Consecutive Term.

Dhaka: Dhaka police on Saturday arrested eight people, including a prominent leader of the opposition BNP, in connection with Friday's arson attack on a train in the heart of Dhaka that left at least four people dead, ahead of elections in Bangladesh boycotted by the opposition. ****

FGN25 PAK-ELECTION-SENATE-REAX **** Pakistan's major political parties demand election be held on Feb 8 itself after Senate resolution seeks delay

Also Read | Alaska Airlines Grounds All Boeing 737-9 Aircraft After Mid-Air Window Blowout on Flight From Portland.

Islamabad: All major political parties in Pakistan, shocked by a controversial resolution passed by the Senate to delay the general elections scheduled for February 8, have displayed rare unity in demanding no change in the schedule of the polls. ****

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)