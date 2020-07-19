Islamabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 263,496 with the detection of 1,579 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Also Read | Ravana Was 1st Person to Fly Aircraft? Sri Lanka Claims Enough Evidence Available, Tells People to help With Research.

FGN8 BANGLA-NAVY Bangladesh appoints Rear Admiral M S Iqbal as next Navy Chief

Dhaka, Jul 19 (PTI) Rear Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal, who did his specialisation in anti-submarine warfare from India, has been appointed as the next Chief of Bangladesh Navy, the defence ministry said.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2020 Date: When Will Muslims Celebrate Bakrid in Saudi Arabia And India?.

FGN26 VIRUS-JOHNSON-LOCKDOWN Second UK-wide COVID-19 lockdown like nuclear deterrent: Boris Johnson

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened the imposition of a second nation-wide coronavirus lockdown to a “nuclear deterrent” that he would rather not use.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)