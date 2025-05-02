London, May 2 (PTI) Britain's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy, who is leading a delegation from the UK to India this week, signed a major new cultural cooperation agreement with Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday. ****

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube Channel Blocked in India Amid Ongoing Tension Between 2 Nations Post Pahalgam Terror Attack.

FGN74 UK-COURT-HARRY **** Prince Harry not improperly denied UK-funded security detail after stepping down, court says

London: Prince Harry lost his appeal Friday challenging the UK government's decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped away from royal family duties and moved to the US. ****

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

FGN44 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-DRONES **** Russia downs 121 Ukrainian drones overnight

Moscow: Russia has downed 121 Ukrainian drones overnight in Crimea, the Black Sea, and other southern parts of the country, according to a media report on Friday. ****

FGN71 PAK-STOCKS **** Pakistan Stock Exchange bounces back

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange made a surprise come back on Friday after seeing shares plunge this week due to the escalating tensions and war clouds with India. ****

FGN40 CHINA-US-TRADE-2NDLD TALKS **** China says assessing US proposals for talks to reduce tariffs

Beijing: China on Friday said it is assessing whether to start trade talks with the US on tariff reductions following recent approaches by Washington, a move that would possibly ease the tit-for-tit tariff war between the world's two largest economies. ****

FGN31 US-TRUMP-BAGRAM-CHINA **** Right now, China occupies Bagram air base in Afghanistan: President Trump

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that China now occupies the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which was vacated by America in 2021. ****

FGN21 US-RUBIO-INDIA-PAKISTAN-TENSION **** US stands strong with India against terrorism, PM Modi has our full support: State Department

New York/Washington: The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has our full support”, the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. ****

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)