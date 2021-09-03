Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday addressed members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on India's economic recovery and the pandemic situation in the country.

Shringla also thanked the US business community for their support during the second wave of the COVID-19 in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla addressed members of USISPF on India's economic recovery, the pandemic situation and measures to facilitate investments into India, the tweet read.

"He thanked the US business community for their support during the COVID second wave," the tweet added.

USISPF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington DC and in New Delhi.

Earlier, Shringla also met with US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday.

On Wednesday, India and the US also held a bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting in Washington DC and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the western Indian Ocean.

Both sides reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in October 2020 and preparations for the forthcoming dialogue later this year. (ANI)

