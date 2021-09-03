Washington, September 3: The first Monday in September every year is observed as Labor Day in the United States. This year, US Labor Day will be observed on September 6. The day is also observed in American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Canal Zone and the Virgin Islands. Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States. The day is observed to pay tribute to working men and women and honour their contributions, achievements and sacrifices. International Workers' Day Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

The first national Labor day was observed in the US on September 5, 1882, in New York City. The day is celebrated in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The idea of Labor Day was the brainchild of Peter J. McGuire, a vice president of the American Federation of Labor. Happy Labour Day 2021 Greetings & HD Images: International Workers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes.

Labor Day marks the end of the cultural summer season. Due to this reason, it is called the "unofficial end of summer". Various fall activities like school and sports, begin during this time. Numerous sales and activities were held on the day. Notably, in 1887, Oregon became the first state of the United States to make Labor Day an official public holiday. By 1894, other 23 states had adopted the holiday in honour of workers. Later, All US states, the District of Columbia, and the United States territories subsequently made Labor Day a statutory holiday.

Meanwhile, International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day or Labour Day, is celebrated in many countries of the world on May 1 every year. This day is also celebrated to commemorate the work of labourers and the working classes. Labour Day honours the work of labourers, and workers came into being following the International Workers' Day union movement in the 19th century.

