Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): Gong Jianhua, former vice chairman of the standing committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, a media report said on Friday.

Gong's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Gong joins the ranks of several senior party officials who have recently been indicted and sentenced in various corruption cases.

Earlier this month, Wang Linqing, a former assistant judge at China's Supreme Court, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of taking bribes and obtaining national secrets.

Wang took bribes worth about 2.2 million yuan from two institutes and 11 lawyers during the period of serving as an assistant judge at the Supreme People's Court from 2008 to 2018.

In another case, a former vice president of China Development Bank was indicted for corruption. (ANI)

