Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan's Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. Speaking to Geo News, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the summary authorising the dissolution of the Punjab assembly has the date of December 23 written on it.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give a share to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Ahmed stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s seats will be given to PML-Q. "Chairman PTI Imran Khan has put an end to the politics of 13 parties in the country," Geo News quoted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as saying.

AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that PML-N leaders claim that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Islamabad will benefit his party in the upcoming elections. However, he stressed that Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan will not give any advantage to PML-N, according to Geo News. He called on Sharif to visit Pakistan and take part in the elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved on December 23. He made the announcement during his virtual address to the party workers and supporters. Prior to the announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi tweeted, "Today in Zaman Park, I met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan - In the meeting, the dissolution of the assembly was discussed - Imran Khan will announce the decision by sitting together the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Hours before Imran Khan's announcement of the dissolution date, Elahi in a tweet said, "I will support every decision of Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly is Imran Khan's trust, which has been returned to him. Imran Khan has zeroed in on the politics of the opposition. Rumourmongers will still fail as before."

In his virtual address, Imran Khan expressed gratitude to both chief ministers for "sacrificing" their respective governments for the "betterment" of Pakistan. He announced that his party will now start its election campaign. He warned the government against using tactics to delay the elections.

"I have also spoken to my lawyers [...] it would be against the rules to delay the polls past 90 days," Imran Khan said in his address. (ANI)

