Toronto [Canada], January 14 (ANI): Former political prisoner Salman Sima has called on the international community to provide greater support to the people of Iran, urging global leaders to prioritize the "Responsibility to Protect" (R2P) framework amid escalating unrest in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Sima stated that the current demonstrations have reached a critical stage where the Iranian people require more than symbolic monitoring or diplomatic statements. He emphasized that the scale of the movement necessitates a more active international role, advocating for the invocation of R2P - an international legal principle designed to protect populations from mass atrocities.

"The Iranian people are seeking international help under the Responsibility to Protect," Sima said. He expressed hope that global leaders would move beyond "watching the situation closely" and provide meaningful support for the protesters. "We have an alternative; the people know what they want. They are chanting for Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi," he added, suggesting a clear shift in the movement's political aspirations.

Commenting on the recent 25 percent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump, Sima described the move as a foundational step but argued that further action is needed to address the reality on the ground.

"The 25 percent tariff is a starting point, but on its own, it may not be enough to influence the current situation," Sima remarked. He urged the US administration to take more direct measures against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stating that the safety of the Iranian people remains the primary concern.

Sima also highlighted the significant challenges faced by those within Iran due to extensive communication blackouts and utility disruptions.

"The situation is very difficult. I have not had news from my own family for seven days," Sima shared, illustrating the personal toll of the communication hurdles. While acknowledging the high number of reported casualties, he noted that the lack of open communication makes it challenging to verify the full extent of the unrest.

Sima concluded by stating that while he cannot predict the final outcome, the current wave of protests represents a significant departure from previous years, as the public is now focused on a distinct political alternative. (ANI)

