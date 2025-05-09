Washington, May 9 (AP) Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter, the ascetic bachelor and New Hampshire Republican who became a darling of liberals during his nearly 20 years on the bench, has died. He was 85.

Souter died Thursday at his home in New Hampshire, the Supreme Court said in a statement Friday.

He retired from the court in June 2009, giving President Barack Obama his first Supreme Court vacancy to fill. Obama chose Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Latina justice.

Souter was appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

He was a reliably liberal vote on abortion, church-state relations, freedom of expression and the accessibility of federal courts. (AP)

