Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama has extended his prayer for the speedy recovery of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris for the Biden-Harris campaign, CNN quoted Obama as saying, "Let me start by the way, by just stating that we are in the midst of a big political fight. And we take that very seriously. We also want to extend our best wishes to the President of the United States, the first lady."

Also Read | Donald Trump Health Update: President’s Vitals ‘Very Concerning’, Next 48 Hours ‘Critical’, Says White House Source Contradicting Official Doctor.

He further said, "Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others who have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery."

Earlier, the White House had announced that Trump will be staying at Walter Reed hospital for "next few days" following the "recommendation of his physician and medical experts".

Also Read | Donald Trump Health Update: US President ‘Doing Very Well, No Fever for 24 Hours’, Says White House Physician Dr Sean Conley.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported US Republican Senator for Wisconsin Ron Johnson being the third Senator to have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. The other Senators are Mike Lee and Thom Tillis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)