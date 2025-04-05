Oslo [Norway], April 5 (ANI): Former World Uyghur Congress(WUC) Chief Dolkun Isa has joined the protest in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo to mark the 35th anniversary of the Baren Massacre.

In a post on X, Dolkun Isa stated," 35 years ago today, the Chinese government killed thousands of Uyghurs--men, women, and children--who were demanding freedom. This marked the beginning of a genocide that continues to this day. We urge humanity and the world not to remain silent in the face of this ongoing atrocity."

The Baren Uprising, which occurred on April 5, 1990, marks a pivotal moment in the Uyghur resistance against China's oppressive policies. Around 200 Uyghurs protested at the local government office in Baren, demanding an end to Beijing's increasing political, religious, and cultural repression.

Tensions were fueled by reports of forced abortions and sterilizations aimed at reducing the Uyghur population under the guise of family planning, as highlighted by the World Uyghur Congress(WUC).

In response, China deployed over 18,000 troops to suppress the protests in a town of only 19,000 residents. Over five days, more than 3,000 Uyghurs were reportedly killed. No independent investigation has been conducted into the massacre, leaving the victims without justice, according to the WUC.

Recently, the WUC held a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Munich from 3 pm to 4 pm (local time), with demonstrators calling for justice not just for the victims of the Baren Uprising but for all Uyghurs suffering under persecution by the Chinese government, as cited by a press release from WUC.

Since 1990, Chinese repression in East Turkistan has intensified, with the international community now acknowledging it as genocide. Uyghurs face ongoing mass arbitrary detentions, forced sterilizations, systemic forced labor, religious restrictions, and extensive transnational repression. These brutal policies continue to violate basic human rights, leaving the Uyghur population subjected to severe persecution and oppression. (ANI)

