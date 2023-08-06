Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fort Lauderdale (US), Aug 6 (AP) Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said.

The roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media.

Also Read | Rice Market in Turmoil as India Curtails Exports.

Officials encouraged passengers travelling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the lower level.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is Florida's third-busiest airport, behind airports in Orlando and Miami. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Fayzabad, No Casualties Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)