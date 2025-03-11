Kathmandu, Mar 11 (PTI) The foundation stone of a school building to be constructed with financial aid from India was laid in Nepal's Sunsari district on Tuesday.

Nepali Congress parliamentarian Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Deputy Head of Indian Embassy Prasanna Shrivastava jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of the building of Tribhuvan Secondary School at Inaruwa municipality.

The school building is being constructed with India's grant assistance of NRs 24.83 million under Nepal-India Economic Cooperation, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

The grant assistance will be utilised for the construction of a double storied building and other allied facilities. Established in 1958, the school has a capacity for accommodating 750 students, 55 per cent of whom are girls.

