Islamabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Fourteen cases were filed against former premier Imran Khan in Islamabad after the violent protest by his supporters last week, taking the total cases against him in the national capital to 76, according to a report submitted to a Pakistani court.

The details were shared with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a report submitted by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

It showed that 14 additional cases were filed after the D-Chowk protest of November 24, taking the total cases against him in the federal capital from 62 to 76.

Khan had issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party launched the protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

Noreen Niazi, one of Khan's sisters, had filed a petition in the IHC seeking details of cases against him. In response, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prepared details of the ongoing cases against Khan, which the police shared.

After reviewing all the relevant reports and details from various agencies, the court concluded its proceedings and dismissed Noreen's petition.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

