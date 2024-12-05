Mumbai, December 5: Gaming layoffs in 2024 have affected many developers and other contributors in the industry. The latest job cuts announcement comes from a popular game developer that introduced "Friday the 13th: The Game". IllFonic, the studio behind this beloved multiplayer game, has announced layoffs because of a "refined strategy." The IllFonic layoffs were announced via a popular social media platform by the company to the employees.

IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt announced in a message on social media that the company was going through some difficult times, and with a refined new strategy, the post informed that the employees would be reduced from the workforce. Brungardt said, "Today we have to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at IllFonic." Tech Layoffs in 2024: KPMG, Intel, Dell, Luminar and Others Reduce Hundreds of Employees This Year, So Far 1.49 Lakh People Affected.

IllFonic Layoffs Announced on Social Media Platform

IllFonic was founded in 2007 and has since published various games. Besides Friday the 13th: The Game, it published Nexuiz, Predator Hunting, Preown Dead Alliance, Ghostbusters: Sprits Unleashed, and recently launched Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

This year, many tech and gaming companies have announced layoffs for various reasons; however, the majority of them laid off people to adopt new restructuring or realignment of the resources amid the challenging global gaming industry environment. The post by the IllFonic COE informed the employees that it was a difficult decision, and the company regretted making it. KPMG Layoffs: British Multinational Accounting Firm To Lay Off 4% of Its US Workforce To Align Workforce’s Size, Shape and Skills With Market Needs.

This year, game developers, including Toadman Interactive, NSCSoft, Activision Blizzard, Humble Games, Unity, Avalanche Studio, EA, Rocksteady, and other studios, reduced hundreds of employees. IllFonic said the job cuts were made as it re-aligned to a refined strategy. The CEO said, "There is a lot of talent in this group, and if you or your team is hiring, please reach out so people can be connected to open roles."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).