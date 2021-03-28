Paris [France], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): France confirmed on Saturday 42,619 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period, pushing its cumulative total to 4,508,575, according to the latest official data.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 17 to reach 27,259, while 25 more critically ill patients were put on ventilators, raising the cases in intensive care to 4,791.As of Friday, a total of 7,519,740 people in France, or 14.3 percent of its adult population, had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 2,653,261 people, or 5.1 percent of the adult population, had received both doses, the Health Ministry noted.

The coronavirus claimed 190 lives over the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 94,465, the government website showed.

