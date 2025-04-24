New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): France has expressed strong support for India following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that he had received a call from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which the French leadership conveyed its solidarity with the people of India.

"Appreciate the call today from French FM Jean-Noel Barrot expressing support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also issued a message on X, stating, "India is struck by a violent terrorist attack. Our thoughts are with the whole Nation mourning dozens of victims and with their families. In the face of such barbarity, our solidarity is unwavering."

The French response comes amid a wave of international condemnation of the attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others. The assault is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Earlier today, Canadian leaders also voiced their condemnation. Senator Leo Housakos, representing Quebec and former Speaker of the Senate of Canada, called the attack a "barbaric assault on faith and humanity" and urged swift justice. "The massacre of Hindu tourists in India is not just terrorism - it's a barbaric assault on faith and humanity. The perpetrators must face swift and uncompromising justice. The world must not stay silent," Housakos posted.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the sentiment, calling the attack "a senseless and shocking act of violence," and adding, "Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families."

In response to the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures.

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' missions. (ANI)

