Paris [France], September 30 (ANI): France welcomed the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to bring an end to the war in Gaza, following the intensive diplomatic efforts it conducted with Saudi Arabia during the United Nations General Assembly.

France welcomed the principles put forward in this plan, which are in line with the New York Declaration adopted at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia on 12 September, and to which the American proposal refers to the Gaza crisis.

It referred to permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the large-scale entry of humanitarian aid under United Nations supervision;

Rejection of any annexation and any forced displacement of populations; disarmament and exclusion of Hamas; establishment of governance arrangements enabling the reconstruction of Gaza, the restoration of the Palestinian Authority in the enclave, and the deployment of an international stabilisation mission ensuring the security of both Israelis and Palestinians - for which France chaired a preparatory meeting in New York.

The statement also talks of resumption of a political process aimed at establishing a Palestinian State living in peace and security alongside Israel.

France called on the parties to the conflict in Gaza to seize this plan without delay in order to bring the war to an end and to reopen a horizon of peace and collective security guaranteeing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, the Israeli people's right to security, stability, and regional integration. This is a decisive moment to enable Israel to regain the support of its partners, including France, to restore the strong relations they aspire to, and to enable the Palestinian people to emerge from despair and violence to secure a future free from terrorism and ensuring the fulfilment of their legitimate aspirations.

France stands ready to work towards the implementation of this plan with the United States of America, the Government of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and all the international partners it brought together in New York. (ANI)

