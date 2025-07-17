Dakar (Senegal), Jul 17 (AP) The French military completed its withdrawal from Senegal on Thursday, its last West African country with a permanent troop presence, amid waning regional influence in recent years.

France has faced opposition from leaders of some of its former colonies in Africa over what they described as a demeaning and heavy-handed approach to the continent.

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

The French military handed over Camp Geille, its largest base in Senegal, along with a nearby air facility, to the Senegalese government during a ceremony in the capital, Dakar.

General Pascal Ianni, head of French forces in Africa, said the handover marked a new phase in military ties.

Also Read | 'India-Russia Summit to Be Held in Delhi, Dates Under Discussion', Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“It is part of France's decision to end permanent military bases in West and Central Africa, and responds to the Senegalese authorities' desire to no longer host permanent foreign forces on their territory,” he said.

Senegal's military chief, General Mbaye Cisse, said the withdrawal supports the country's new defense strategy.

“Its primary goal is to affirm the autonomy of the Senegalese armed forces while contributing to peace in the subregion, in Africa, and globally,” General Cisse said.

The ceremony marked the completion of a three-month withdrawal of roughly 350 French troops from the West African country, which began in March.

France's military had been present in Senegal since it gained independence from France in 1960, under military cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The withdrawal followed a call by Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye last year for all foreign troops to leave, citing Senegal's sovereignty as incompatible with hosting foreign bases.

Senegal's new government has taken a hard-line stance on the presence of French troops as part of a larger regional backlash against what many see as the legacy of an oppressive colonial empire.

France has said it is planning to sharply reduce its presence at all its bases in Africa except in the eastern African country of Djibouti. It said it would instead provide defense training or targeted military support, based on needs expressed by those countries.

France has suffered setbacks in West Africa recently, including in Chad and the Ivory Coast where it handed over its last military bases earlier this year.

They follow the ousting of French forces in recent years in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, where military-led governments have turned to Russia instead for military support.

Around 350 French servicemen are still present in Gabon, where the army has turned its base into a camp shared with the central African nation, in the Ivory Coast, where some 80 French servicemen advise and train the Ivorian military and in Djibouti, the last African country where France has a permanent military presence, with around 1,500 troops. (AP) SKS

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)