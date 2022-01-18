New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to trade relations in the Indo-Pacific ahead of next month's Indo-Pacific forum scheduled in Paris next month.

The French Envoy was interacting in Facebook Live session and answered questions related to France's commitment in the Indo-Pacific in the near future.

Also Read | Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Provide Meals at the King Center in Atlanta.

The Indo-Pacific Forum is scheduled to be held in Paris next month on February 22.

Earlier, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France will use its European Union presidency from January to June to take European Union-India ties to an even greater strategic level.

Also Read | Angola To Produce 10.5 Million Carats of Diamonds in 2022 With Revenue of $1.4 Billion.

Further, on January 1, 2022, France took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the Presidency coincides with Presidential elections scheduled in France this year April.

On the other hand, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain's statement comes at a time when India-France is cementing their strategic cooperation as envisaged during French Defence Minister Florence Parly's visit to India last December. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)