Bamako, Jun 4 (AP) France issued its strongest threat yet to Mali's coup leader late Thursday, temporarily suspending joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule.

A French Defense Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to be publicly named, said it was now "up to the Malian authorities to respond quickly."

The move applies only to operations carried out in coordination with the Malian military. France apparently will continue to maintain its military presence alongside other regional partners. (AP)

