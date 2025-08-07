Surrey [Canada], August 7 (ANI): Shots were reportedly fired at Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, the second such incident reported in less than a month, according to a report by Indo-Canadian Voice.

A viral social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon and attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Jai Shri Ram... aaj jo Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe, Surrey mein firing hui hai, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon te Lawrence Bishnoi gang leti hai... next karwai jald hi Mumbai mein karenge, (Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kaps Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next), " the post read.

However, no independent verification of the claim has been made so far. Surrey Police authorities have not shared detail about the firing at Kaps Cafe so far. Further details are awaited.

This reported attack comes less than a month after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired. Police had launched an investigation into the attack, the Vancouver Sun had reported.

Several gunshots had rung outside Kap's Cafe at 1:50 am (local time), according to Surrey Police Service. Police had said some staff members had been present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

The cafe had opened earlier that week. At least 10 bullet holes were seen in a window at Kap's Cafe that morning, while another window pane was shattered.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above; however, it was not known how many residents live in the building. A multi-faith centre and two other yet-to-be-opened businesses occupy other ground-level units.

Officers were seen in the restaurant gathering evidence while children played across the street outside a daycare in the Newton neighbourhood, which had been cordoned off by police tape, as reported by Vancouver Sun.

Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said police were aware of reports in Indian media claiming that a Khalistani separatist had claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In a statement, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said the investigation was still in the very early stages and that "connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined." Police did not have a suspect description and the motive behind the shooting had not been determined, Vancouver Sun reported.

Houghton added officers were still speaking to witnesses and working to obtain CCTV footage. He said, "Once that's done, we'll have a better idea of what happened."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (ANI)

