Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM): Director of Energy, Secretariat-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Mohammed bin Falah Al Rashidi, and Director of the GCC Pavilion at the COP28 Climate Summit, lauded the extraordinary efforts made by the UAE to host an "exceptional climate summit."

He added that under the direction of Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, a team from the GCC Secretariat-General was formed to assess the efforts of Gulf countries to address the effects of climate change.

Also Read | Jack Sweeney, College Student Who Tracks Elon Musk's Private Jet, Included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 List.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Rashidi said that the GCC pavilion at COP28 will host a range of events on water, agriculture, energy, and climate, as well as on the role of the youth in the GCC in addressing the effects of climate change and reducing their carbon footprint.

The pavilion will host sessions and workshops from December 3-12, covering various key topics relevant to GCC countries and communities worldwide, which include public health, water scarcity, food security, climate change, renewable energy, circular economy, and hydrogen production in GCC countries, he further added. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Dubai COP28: WMO Report Shows 2023 Shattered Climate Records, Experts Highlight Concerns for India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)