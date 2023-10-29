Luanda [Angola], October 29 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace ( GCTP) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding and joint work with the National Assembly of the Republic of Cape Verde and People's National Assembly of Guinea-Bissau.

The MoUs were signed during the participation of the GCTP delegation, headed by Al Jarwan, in the IPU's 147th General Assembly, held in the capital of the Republic of Angola, Luanda,

Also Read | Starlink in Gaza: We're Not Naive, Will Do Security Check Before Turning On Single Starlink Terminal in Gaza Strip, Says Elon Musk.

The agreements come within the framework of cooperation between the GCTP and parliaments of the two countries to strengthen cooperation in areas of tolerance and peace at the parliamentary level. Under the agreements, the two countries will gain membership in the International Parliament For Tolerance, engage in partnerships to launch joint initiatives and organise conferences in support of peace and tolerance, and recognise the GCTP as a reference for mobilising and unifying efforts of tolerance and international peace.

During the participation of the IPU 147th General Assembly in Angola, Al Jarwan has met with a group of participating speakers of national and regional parliaments and discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in order to spread and promote tolerance and peace around the world. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Promises To Revive Muslim Ban, Gets Slammed by White House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)