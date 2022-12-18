Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the "gang of corrupt" got clean chits under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II granted to them by former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, local media reported.

The former Prime Minister made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz's return to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London, according to The News International.

Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa committed cruelty by granting an NRO-II to the "gang of corrupt" elements.

Slamming the former army chief, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country, the report said.

"Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in Maqsood Chaprasi case, has also returned and giving lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return," Khan said according to The News International.

Cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been quashed, the former prime minister added.

"Justice rules in human society, while the rule of power prevails in a society of animals," he added.

In his address a day earlier, the former prime minister had lamented his helplessness and said that when he was in power, former army chief General

Bajwa asked him to focus on economy and not accountability.

"Gen (retd) Bajwa told me to grant NRO II to the then-opposition when [the government had to pass laws related to the] Financial Action Task Force. It was Gen Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then-opposition,"The News International report said.

Imran Khan had earlier accused General Bajwa of playing a "double game" with his government. Khan accepted that he committed a "big mistake" by extending the General Bajwa's tenure in 2019.

"Gen Bajwa was playing a double game and I discovered later that even PTI's members were being given different messages," The Nation quoted Imran Khan as saying in the interview. (ANI)

