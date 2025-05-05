New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Japan's Defence Minister, General Nakatani expressed his condolences on Pahalgam attack during the India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting in the capital on Monday.

General Nakatani opened his remarks by expressing condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack. "Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism"

He highlighted that Japan is committed to combating terrorism along with cooperation with India. He brought to attention how the two leaders are meeting in a span of six months from their last meeting in Laos.

He thanked Defence Minister Rajanth Singh for the hospitality and said, "I'm very honoured".

At the India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Japan for its support to India on the Pahalgam attack.

Singh said, "I would like to thank the government of Japan for their strong expression of solidarity with India in wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I take this opportunity to compliment you for your immense contribution to deepening the Indo-Japan defence relations."

Earlier today, Japanese Defence Minister General Nakatani inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries.

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters. Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

