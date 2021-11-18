Tel Aviv, Nov 18 (PTI) Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday interacted with the Indian peacekeepers deployed in Israel as part of the UN mission and complimented them for their dedication towards duty.

Gen Naravane, who arrived in Israel on Sunday on his maiden visit to further strengthen India's defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state, also laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem.

"General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with #IndianArmy Logistics Company peacekeepers deployed in #Israel as part of #UnitedNation mission & complimented them for their dedication towards duty. President #AWWA also interacted with soldiers about the well-being of their families,” the Indian Army tweeted.

"General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial in #Jerusalem & paid homage to the #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War I," it said in another tweet.

On Wednesday, Gen Naravane visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters where he was briefed on multi-domain concept and force build up.

He had also visited the Indian Cemetery in the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa on Wednesday where he paid tributes to brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World War I to liberate the city from the Ottoman rule in what most war historians consider “the last great cavalry campaign in history”.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three brave Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers - that helped liberate Haifa following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army chief visited the Northern border of Israel where he was briefed on terrain and border management aspects by Israel Defence Forces.

Gen Naravane met with Major General Tamir Yadai, Israeli Army's Chief of the Ground Forces, on Monday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral military cooperation and also visited the Special Operations Unit of the Israel Defence Forces where he was briefed on various aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

His five-day maiden visit to Israel comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Tel Aviv.

In August, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria also paid a four-day visit to Israel. PTI

