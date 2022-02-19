Berlin [Germany], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A dialogue is needed with Russia despite the difference on security issues, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday.

"Discussing differences is something that leads to negotiations, everyone who is here would not be able to forecast what is going to happen. It's a discussion that we need to engage at, we have to use the opportunities that are there, the openings that opened up," Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference.

"We want to engage, we want to negotiate but on the basis of our principles," Scholz said. (ANI/Sputnik)

