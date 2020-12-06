Berlin [Germany], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany has reported 17,767 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nation's total to 1,171,323, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday.

The country's death toll has increased by 255 to 18,772, the RKI's COVID-19 dashboard showed.

Also Read | London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, ‘Anti-India Slogans Raised’, Says Report (Watch Video).

To cope with rising COVID-19 infection rates, Germany's federal and state governments decided last week to extend a partial lockdown until Dec. 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)