New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The German Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office Susanne Baumann on Tuesday said her country needs well-trained workers and is opening its arms to young, skilled professionals of India in the field of green technology, IT and medical science.

"We are here with twofold message, the first part is Germany needs well-trained workers in many professional areas and the second part of this message is that we open our arms for talented young Indian workers, students," Baumann told ANI.

She was accompanied by Leonie Gebers, German State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to India and the delegation paid their visit to Delhi's Don Bosco Technical Institute.

When asked about the sectors in which Germany is looking for skilled Indian workers, Baumann said, "The need in Germany is quite big because of economic and demographic reasons. But, what we are especially looking for are professionals in the field of green technology, IT and in the medical field. We have very good experiences for example, with nurses coming from India."

Sharing her thoughts on the young Indian skilled market, Leonie Gebers expressed that "India is a great country and has a lot of potential, whereas Germany has modernized its immigration legislation, and to cater to the German labour market needs, we look at India for different sectors and find ways to cooperate because, at the end, both sides can profit from cooperation."

The German State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour reiterated that Germany welcomes Indian professionals and that her country has strong industry and infrastructure along with cultural and natural heritage. (ANI)

