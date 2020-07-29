Berlin [Germany], July 29 (ANI): Germany will stop exporting weapons and dual-use goods to Hong Kong as part of the European Union's reaction to China's national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said.

The move comes as a reaction to China's imposition of draconian national security law in Hong Kong which aims to crush dissent.

According to a Sputnik report, commenting on the adoption by the foreign ministers of a package of measures against the actions of the Chinese authorities, Maas said Europe "must speak with one voice" if it wanted to uphold its values and principles in relations "with such powers as China."

"Regarding Germany, we have already begun to take the first steps. For me, this also means that we immediately stop the export of weaponry and sensitive dual-use products to Hong Kong, and Hong Kong itself will be treated in this context as the rest of China," he was quoted as saying.

China on Tuesday announced the suspension of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain after the three countries announced similar decisions in protest to controversial new security law.

Canada, Australia and Britain are part of the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance. The other members, New Zealand, which suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, and the United States, which has signalled it is preparing to do the same.

Countries are angry over China's move to implement Hong Kong security law.The legislation, which came into effect ahead of July 1 punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison. (ANI)

