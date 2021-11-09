Berlin [Germany], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the nation on Tuesday to learn from its history as it observed the double anniversary of the 1938 Jewish pogroms and the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Our country is shaped by its history, for better and for worse. We can and must learn from it," he tweeted.

Also Read | Afghanistan Confirms Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Visit Pakistan for Troika Plus Meeting.

More than 80 years have passed since Nazi brownshirts and their followers smashed windows in stores and homes of Jews across Germany, during a night of violence on November 9 that came to be known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass.

The same night, half a century later, Berliners saw the wall that divided the German capital into East and West Berlin being broken apart with hammers after days of mass demonstrations for democracy. The wall's collapse marked the start of German reunification, which concluded in October of 1990. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Oral COVID-19 Pill to Be Imported into South Korea in February 2022, Says KCDC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)