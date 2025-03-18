Berlin, Mar 18 (AP) Germany's would-be next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, won lawmakers' approval Tuesday for ambitious plans to loosen the nation's strict debt rules for higher defence spending as doubts mount about the strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance, and to set up an enormous fund for investment in its creaking infrastructure.

Merz passed a major test as the outgoing parliament voted 513-207 in its final meeting to approve the plans.

The decision helps smooth the way for a governing coalition of Merz's centre-right Union bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he won last month's election. But he still faces plenty of work to seal a deal in ongoing talks. (AP)

