Accra [Ghana], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Urgent attention is required to root out insecurity in West Africa, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said on Wednesday.

Botchwey, who is also the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers, made this call during the opening of the 48th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level.

Despite the untiring efforts by the leadership of the subregion, she said violent attacks were still persistent in the subregion.

Botchwey stressed the best guarantee for the safety and improvement in the lives of citizens of ECOWAS would be the restoration of the atmosphere of peace and security in the subregion.

"ECOWAS reaffirms that the consolidation of democracy and good governance is crucial for the development, peace and stability of our region," she said.

The 48th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council reviewed a memorandum of political and security situation in the region.

The session is one of the preludes to the ordinary session of the heads of state and government on Sunday where a new chairman is expected to be elected for the sub-regional bloc. (ANI/Xinhua)

