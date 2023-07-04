Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], July 4 (ANI): Teachers and other staff members of Karakoram International University in Gilgit Baltistan held strike over the non-payment of their salaries.

Ahmed Ali, Teacher, Karakoram International University, said, "Our Treasury office has issued a notification which mentions that the university has no funds and the university is heading towards crisis. They notified us yesterday. The government is not thinking about us. Everyone, including the Vice Chancellor should think about us. If the university is on the verge of default, the administration should make a guardian."

Meer Tazeem, Deputy Registrar, Karakoram International University, said that pen down strike is being conducted. He said the strike will continue until salaries are not paid.

"It is the second day of strike of faculty and other staff members against the university administration's actions. Pen-down strike is being carried out and no classes are being conducted in the university. We have not been contacted regarding the matter and federal government is not taking note of our matter. We will continue to hold the strike until our salary is not paid," Tazeem said.

Earlier in May, Secretariat employees in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) held a protest over the non-payment of allowance and shouted slogans against the government.

One employee said, "Our demand is that we should be given a secretariat allowance along with arrears from January. We also demand that a notification be issued in this regard. The Government can spend money on buying cars. We do not pose obstacles to the government's expenditure. However, employees should be given their rights."

Another protester said that while employees in Punjab have received allowances from January they continue to suffer due to non-payment of allowances amid the inflation.

"Employees of the Punjab Secretariat have received allowance from January onwards. However, we continue to call on the government to give the allowance to the employees here. People are facing difficulties due to inflation. We continue to demand that employees be given their rights and allowance be released for employees," another protester said. (ANI)

