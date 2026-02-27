Kabul [Afghanistan], February 27 (ANI): Several countries on Friday called for restraint and an immediate ceasefire after fresh cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan along the Durand Line.

The calls for a ceasefire came after overnight strikes by both sides caused significant damage to military installations and civilian infrastructure, along with casualties on both ends of the border.

Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence, earlier today, claimed it carried out coordinated airstrikes on Pakistani military targets in response to aerial incursions by Pakistani forces in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

In a post on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defense said that at approximately 11:00 AM (local time), its Air Force conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera, military positions in Jamrud, and additional locations in Abbottabad.

"The aerial operation was successfully executed, targeting key Pakistani military bases, command centres, and strategic facilities. The strikes were carried out in response to the aerial incursions conducted last night by Pakistani forces in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia," it added.

Amid the escalation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the situation.

In a note to correspondents, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Secretary-General is following developments closely and urged all parties to comply with international law and ensure the protection of civilians, Xinhua reported.

"The Secretary-General urges the parties to continue to seek to resolve any differences through diplomacy," Dujarric said, as quoted by Xinhua, commending mediation efforts by several Member States in recent months.

China also voiced deep concern over the escalation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, speaking at a regular press briefing, called on both sides to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible following the clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, as reported by Xinhua.

Russia echoed similar sentiments. In a post on X, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is concerned over the sharp escalation of armed clashes and called on both countries to abandon confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve differences through political and diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, diplomatic engagement continued in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received a phone call from Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the call, the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to reduce tensions while safeguarding security and stability.

The latest developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, raising fears of a broader confrontation, even as the international community presses for immediate de-escalation and dialogue. (ANI)

