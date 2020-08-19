Maryland [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 22 million, according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

While the total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 21,987,207, as many as 777,018 people have succumbed to the disease.

In the US alone, a total of 5,480,487 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 171,636 deaths have been reported.

Following the US, Brazil has reported 3,359,570 number of corona cases and 108,536 deaths so far.

The World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

