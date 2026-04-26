Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): Global support and messages of condemnation of political violence poured in from world leaders on Sunday following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, where US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials from his cabinet were present.

According to officials, the incident triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

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Authorities confirmed that the President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post on X, said he and his wife Sara were "shocked by the attempted assassination", adding that they were relieved the US President and First Lady were safe and praising security forces for their rapid response.

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"Sara and I were shocked by the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump last night in Washington, DC. We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong. We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action," Netanyahu stated in his post.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also took to X, describing the incident as "terrifying", stressing that "violence can never be tolerated anywhere in the world", while extending wishes for a swift recovery to the injured officer.

"I am relieved to learn that President Trump is safe after the terrifying gunshots. Violence can never be tolerated anywhere in the world. I am relieved to hear that President Trump is safe following the terrifying gunfire. Violence must never be tolerated anywhere in the world," Takaichi stated in her post.

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas called the event "deeply disturbing", emphasising that political violence has no place in democratic societies and praising the quick evacuation of attendees.

"Relieved that everyone who attended, including President Trump, is safe after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Political violence has no place in a democracy. An event meant to honour a free press should never become a scene of fear. I wish the injured officer a swift recovery," Kallas stated in her post on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also strongly condemned the attack, stating that "humanity will only advance through democracy, coexistence, and peace".

"We condemn the attack that took place tonight against President Donald Trump. Violence is never the way. Humanity will only advance through democracy, coexistence, and peace," Sanchez said in his post.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed solidarity with the US leadership, warning against political hatred and saying democratic spaces must not be poisoned by extremism.

"I wish to express my full solidarity and most sincere closeness to President Trump, to First Lady Melania, to Vice President Vance, and to all those present for what happened at last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. No political hatred can find space in our democracies. We will not allow fanaticism to poison the places of free debate and information. The defense of the culture of confrontation must remain the insurmountable bulwark against every intolerant drift, to safeguard the values that found our nation," Meloni stated in her post on X.

Meanwhile, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez also condemned the violence, calling it "unacceptable in any civilised society," and extending wishes for recovery to those injured.

"We strongly condemn the attempted attack against President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent's Dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," Rodriguez stated on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was relieved all guests were safe and praised the Secret Service for its swift action.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo also echoed similar sentiments, stating that violence "should never be the way", while extending respect and support to the US leadership.

"It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events. We send our respect. Violence should never be the way," Pardo stated on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unequivocally condemned the shooting incident, emphasising that "violence has no place in a democracy".

PM Modi expressed relief that Trump and the First Lady are safe and unharmed.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

The shooting occurred during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, causing panic among guests and prompting an immediate evacuation of the President, Vice President, and senior officials.

The event, traditionally a gathering of media and political figures, was abruptly disrupted as security forces secured the area.

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and Secret Service members ushering Trump out of the venue to safety.

According to CNN, the 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, emerged as the prime suspect behind the chaos that forced Trump to be swiftly evacuated, along with Vance and other members of his cabinet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)