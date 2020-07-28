Washington DC [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will announce good news regarding therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection within the next two weeks.

"With respect to therapeutics, I can tell you that I think over the next couple of weeks, we will have some really, very good things to say... We will have some announcements on that over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Earlier on Monday, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release that US scientists have begun a phase three trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotechnology company Moderna.

The NIH plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with the participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who do not have COVID-19.

Also Read | China-Nepal Railway Project: Chinese Media Releases Visuals of 'Exploration and Survey'.

Earlier, during an event in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence said that vaccines are showing such great promise something and one should be available later this year or early next year.

The US has reported more than 4.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 146,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)