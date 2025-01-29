Washington, Jan 29 (PTI) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday announced that Chief Technologist at Google Prabhakar Raghavan has joined its Board of Directors, adding to a stellar list of industry titans and captains of the tech sector on its board.

Raghavan in his role as Chief Technologist works closely with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, to further the company's long-standing culture of technical excellence.

One of the foremost authorities on Search and co-author of two widely used graduate texts on algorithms and search, he has over two decades of research spanning algorithms, web search, and databases, has published over 100 papers in various fields, and holds 20 issued patents, including several on link analysis for web search, the USISPF said in a statement.

"In Prabhakar, we have a tech leader who can help with India's digital transformation as Google's ongoing investments in India's digital infrastructure, including the launch of cloud regions in Mumbai and Delhi, demonstrate Google's commitment to the country's digital growth," USISPF CEO Mukesh Aghi said.

"The critical aspect over the next decade will be to leverage the digital trade economy to enhance the commercial partnership between the United States and India. Prabhakar's vision and insight will be key to this mission,” Aghi added.

USISPF chairman John Chambers said that the addition of Prabhakar to the USISPF Board of Directors is a strategic and exciting step in furthering our joint position in the global AI race. "I look forward to seeing how his Board presence will bolster USISPF's efforts to increase AI collaboration between governments and businesses."

Raghavan joined Google in 2012 and before his role as the company's Chief Technologist, was most recently the SVP for Knowledge & Information (K&I) responsible for Google's Search, Ads, Commerce, Geo, Assistant & Gemini products.

"India is remarkably positioned in the global technology landscape, not just as a nation of over a billion people, but also as the birthplace of population-scale digital platforms such as UPI, which have benefited its citizens and moved the tech discourse forward,” Raghavan said.

“Google is deeply invested in India's digital future, powered by the opportunities of AI, and I'm eager to work alongside fellow board members to further advance this vital partnership,” he said.

Prior to leading Google K&I, Prabhakar led the Ads & Commerce teams and also served as the vice President of Workspace in Google Cloud. Before joining Google, Prabhakar founded and led Yahoo! Labs. He also served as CTO at Verity and was at IBM Research for 14 years.

