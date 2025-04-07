Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): Pro-Trump Senator Ted Cruz is warned that US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff hikes on nearly every country could lead to a political "bloodbath" for Republicans, according to a report by the New York Post.

Fifty four-year-old Cruz, who represents Texas, warned that these tariffs might trigger a global trade war and ultimately a recession.

Speaking on his podcast 'Verdict' on Friday, Cruz said, "I am seeing a lot of Republican cheerleaders reflexively defending what the White House is doing." He further said that a trade war "would destroy jobs here at home and do real damage to the US economy."

"If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026, in all likelihood politically, would be a bloodbath. You would face a Democrat House, and you might even face a Democrat Senate," the New York Post quoted him as saying.

Cruz further said, "A hundred years ago, the US economy didn't have the leverage to have the kind of impact we do now. But I worry, there are voices within the administration that want to see these tariffs continue forever and ever."

On April 2, Trump announced a widespread imposition of tariffs on countries worldwide. In February, soon after taking charge for the second time, Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

Trump emphasised that tariffs would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems, while encouraging foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against the US.

As per the announcements, the import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), and Israel (17 per cent).

From April 9 onwards, countries with the largest trade deficits with the US will face higher, individualised tariffs. India is one of the countries affected, with a 26 per cent tariff imposed on all its exports. (ANI)

