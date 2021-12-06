Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Government policies have played a key role in bringing about an economic crisis in Pakistan.

Government policies or a lack thereof and monetary decisions have played a crucial role in generating the current economic mess. It is true that market players also exploit the situation but ultimately it is the government's responsibility to contain them, according to the News International.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund had spoken against Pakistan's monetary and fiscal policy.

Further, Pakistan's mini budget will have fiscal adjustments and expenditure cuts but not much to offer any relief to the citizens of this country, according to the News International

Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has also conceded that there are uncertainties in the market due to inflation and currency depreciation.

Further, it's expected that Pakistan government announcement of 32 percent growth in income tax may be a good sign for the government but it comes with little reciprocal relief.

However, it's expected that people who were expecting some lowering of inflation and improvement in livelihood opportunities will be disappointed and similarly, growth in the construction industry may be encouraging for real-estate tycoons, but for common people who find it difficult even to pay rent for a couple of rooms, this real-estate 'boom' is no bonanza, according to News International (ANI)

