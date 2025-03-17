Gilgit [PoGB], March 17 (ANI): Teachers in the Special Education Department of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to provide the allowances, scale advancements, and promised upgrades they have long been waiting for.

Despite years of dedicated service, many teachers are nearing retirement without receiving the benefits that were promised to them.

Shamshad Begum, a teacher with 27 years of service, shared her disappointment, "I have been with this organisation for 27 years, and yet, neither have I received my time scale nor the upgrade. My retirement is approaching, but nothing has been done for us here in Gilgit, while my colleagues in Islamabad have received their upgrade."

The issue has left many teachers feeling betrayed, especially as they face the prospect of retiring without the benefits they were assured.

Abdur Rehman, another teacher, expressed his frustration, "Since 2015, our president has been tirelessly working to resolve this issue, but we are still stuck. We haven't received our upgrade, time scale, or health allowance. We are helpless and frustrated, which is why we've had to take this issue to the press. If nothing happens after this, we are prepared to protest."

With retirement on the horizon for many, teachers are left disillusioned, questioning the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises.

One teacher, who is set to retire in October, said, "I am still on the same scale, without any upgrades or allowances. Despite our applications, nothing has changed for us. Our entire staff is facing this setback, and we feel as though we've been forgotten."

As teachers in PoGB continue to face unmet promises, their future remains uncertain, with many now considering protests if their demands are not addressed. The situation highlights a growing sense of frustration among educators who feel they have been overlooked and neglected.

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, the salary and education crisis persists, with low wages affecting public sector workers, leading to financial instability. The region faces inadequate educational infrastructure, limited access to quality schools, and a shortage of trained teachers.

This hampers the region's socio-economic growth, perpetuating poverty and unemployment while limiting opportunities for youth development and progress. (ANI)

